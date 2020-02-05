Cellphone use blamed for Wednesday morning west side crash; both drivers hospitalized

SIOUX CITY -- Distracted driving has been blamed for a west side crash Wednesday morning.
Sioux City Police Sgt. Jeremy McClure said that around 8:04 a.m. Wednesday, a vehicle was travelling eastbound in the 2500 block of Casselman Street, near the intersection with Military Road, when it drifted over the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head-on.
"We determined that the driver of the eastbound car was using his cellphone at the time," McClure said. "He's on his cellphone and that's why he drifted over the center line."
The driver of the eastbound vehicle had to be extricated from the car and was taken to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center with what McClure described as "serious injuries," while the driver of the westbound vehicle was taken to MercyOne with minor injuries.
Possible charges including distracted driving and failure to maintain control are pending against the eastbound vehicle. McClure stressed that the department strongly discourages distracted driving.
Sioux City Fire Rescue firefighters use extrication tools to remove a person from a vehicle after a two car accident Wednesday morning. The driver of one of the vehicles was believed to have been on his cellphone when his vehicle crossed the center line and struck another car.