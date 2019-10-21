SIOUX CITY -- A 2020 Census regional kickoff event will be held Saturday at the Mary J. Treglia Community House, 900 Jennings St.
The event, which is open to the public, begins at 10 a.m.
South Sioux City Mayor Rod Koch, Sioux City Councilman Alex Watters, Dan Heffernan, Tyson Fresh Meats vice president of human resources, and Miyuki Nelson, a Sioux City Community School Board member, will highlight the importance of a complete and accurate census count. Information on the Census process, Census data privacy, how to complete the Census and Census jobs will also be discussed.