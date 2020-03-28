Census 2020: In-person census events called off, residents asked to respond on their own

SIOUX CITY -- The 2020 census is going to be much more digital than those of decades past.

There's two reasons for that -- one, this year marks the first time the census can be filled out online. And two, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted officials to encourage residents to fill out the forms as soon as possible, whether online or over-the-phone, or by mail.

The U.S. Census Bureau anticipates that less than 1 percent of Americans will be counted by an in-person census taker -- the remainder are expected to respond on their own. Mail will still be a major factor in the census this year, with 95 percent percent of U.S. households projected to receive census mailings in March and April.

The Constitution mandates that every person in the United States be enumerated, or counted, every 10 years. April 1 is the actual Census Day, though the actual counting takes place throughout the spring and into the summer. Results of the decennial census are used to determine everything from federal funding to congressional representation.