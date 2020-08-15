Census takers knocking on doors in Sioux City

"It's just a harder-to-reach demographic because of different nationalities and different languages spoken," Westra said of the downtown area. "It's really kind of to a point where social media can only go so far. That's why it's down to census workers literally knocking on doors and talking with them."

Westra said the city has been encouraging residents to respond to the census since March, sharing information on Facebook, bus signs and billboards. Residents who lack computer or internet access can use a public computer in City Hall's lobby during normal business hours or make an appointment at the Morningside Branch Library to complete the Census online.

"Due to the coronavirus, we've had to be more creative in how to reach the community due to lack of events and closures of public facilities," said Westra, who noted that census flyers have been distributed through Meals on Wheels and food banks, as well as at protest events.

Councilman Alex Watters said the goal is to count every resident in the city, regardless of whether they have a home or are a citizen.

If 100 people went uncounted in Sioux City, Watters said that would equate to roughly $4.4 million in federal funding being left on the table.