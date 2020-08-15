Census takers knocking on doors in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- Census takers have begun knocking on doors in Sioux City in effort to count residents who have not completed a 2020 Census questionnaire either online, or by phone or mail.
As of Friday, Sioux City's self-response rate was 66 percent, which is less than the state of Iowa's current rate of 69 percent. The city's final self-response rate in 2010 was 72.3 percent.
Responding to the census, which the Constitution mandates be taken every 10 years, is important in order for state and local communities to receive fair representation in government and a portion of billions of dollars in federal funds. Census data is also used to determine funding for hospital and emergency services, schools, job training, roads and more.
"For Sioux City, because the city is growing, there's a lot of important needs. Government uses that census data to make important decisions, but so do nonprofit organizations and businesses," said Maureen Schriner, a media specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau's Chicago region.
September deadline looms
City spokeswoman Anne Westra said outreach efforts are particularly focused on areas of downtown and north of downtown, where the concentration of multi-unit housing, such as apartment complexes, makes it hard to count people.
The self-response rate of one of those downtown census tracts stood at 38.8 percent Friday, with just 19.1 percent of self-responders completing the census via the internet. The deadline to fill out the census is Sept. 30.
"It's just a harder-to-reach demographic because of different nationalities and different languages spoken," Westra said of the downtown area. "It's really kind of to a point where social media can only go so far. That's why it's down to census workers literally knocking on doors and talking with them."
Westra said the city has been encouraging residents to respond to the census since March, sharing information on Facebook, bus signs and billboards. Residents who lack computer or internet access can use a public computer in City Hall's lobby during normal business hours or make an appointment at the Morningside Branch Library to complete the Census online.
"Due to the coronavirus, we've had to be more creative in how to reach the community due to lack of events and closures of public facilities," said Westra, who noted that census flyers have been distributed through Meals on Wheels and food banks, as well as at protest events.
Councilman Alex Watters said the goal is to count every resident in the city, regardless of whether they have a home or are a citizen.
If 100 people went uncounted in Sioux City, Watters said that would equate to roughly $4.4 million in federal funding being left on the table.
"If you want it to go toward education, infrastructure, first responders, all of those things can be supported with census dollars. Even if you can't use it exactly for potholes or putting new streets in, if that money's coming in to support other programs, that frees up city dollars and then we can redirect funds," he said. "It literally is going to help us be a better city."
On Friday, Balltown was the only Iowa city and one of just two U.S. cities (the other is North River, North Dakota) with a perfect response rate. Balltown, which is located in Dubuque County, had a population of just 68 in 2010.
Quick and easy
Schriner said it's not uncommon for privacy concerns to inhibit census participation, but she assured that information provided to the U.S. Census Bureau is confidential.
"It goes into the Census Bureau and only the Census Bureau has that data. It's not shared with anybody. It's not shared with law enforcement. It's not shared with your landlord," she said.
Census takers are inputting information into iPhones emblazoned with "United States Census 2020." If members of the public want to confirm a census taker's identity, Schriner said they can call 844-330-2020, the same number they would dial to respond to the census by phone.
Census takers will be wearing an official government identification badge printed with their photo, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. They will also be donning masks and standing six feet away when going through the questionnaire outside a person's residence. If no one answers the door when a census taker comes by, Schriner said they will leave a notice encouraging individuals to respond online or by phone.
"There is still time to respond, so you don't have to have a census taker visit," she said.
Census takers ask for the number of people that were living or staying in the home on April 1, 2020, as well as the name, sex, age, date of birth and race of each person in the home. Schriner said they are not seeking residents' citizenship status or Social Security number.
"The key is to have the information about who lives in the household," she said. "It really is pretty quick and easy."
