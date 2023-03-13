SIOUX CITY -- Central Methodist (Mo.) and Marian (Ind.) moved on to the quarterfinals of the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship as the 16-team tournament opened at the Tyson Events Center Monday.

Three Central Methodist players scored in double figures as the top-seeded Eagles survived an upset bid by five seed Texas Weselyan to pull out a 74-68 victory.

Four Marian players hit double-digits in scoring as the three-seeded Knights' 86-57 win over two-seed Westmont (Calif.)

Marian, which won back-to-back national championships in 2016 and 2017 in Sioux City, will meet Central Methodist in the quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The Eagles are seeking their first title in their 11th national tournament appearance.

Two more first-round games were set to for Monday night, with No. 1 seed Campbellsville (Ky.) meeting Rio Grande and No. 2 seed Clarke (Iowa) facing Lewis-Clark State (Idaho). Results were too late for the Journal's e-edition deadline.

Central Methodist 74, Texas Wesleyan 68

Texas Wesleyan took a 19-18 after the first quarter, but Central Methodist outscored the Lady Rams 14-9 in the second quarter to lead 32-28 at halftime.

Central Methodist extended its advantage to 56-45 lead after three periods.

Texas Wesleyan rallied in the fourth quarter, cutting the lead to four points on a Na'Teiona jump shot with 57 seconds remaining. But Daryna Bachkarova answered with a three-pointer to put the Eagles back up by seven pointes with just 27 seconds left.

Leiana Massen led Central Methodist with 24 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field. Bachkarova added 21 points on 7-of-16 shootiong, including 4-of-9 from beyond the arch. Zutorya Cook had 13 points.

Central Methodist outshot Texas Wesleyn 46.7% to 41.2% from the floor, including 35.7% to 22.2% from three-point range.

Kertisa Amos' 16 points led three Texas Wesleyan players in double figures. Zaria Carter added 15 points and 12 points, and Taryn Wills had 10 for the Lady Rams, who ended the season 27-6.

Marian 68, Westmont 57

The Knights led from start to finish in a Round of 16 match between two former national championship teams.

Marian jumped out to a 16-10 lead after the first quarter, and extended its margin to 31-24 at halftime.

By the end of the third quarter, the Knights led by 53-40.

The Knights led by as many as 19 points in the final quarter.

Kinnidy Garrard led Marian with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Abbey McNallyt and Ella Collier each added 16 point sand Allison Bosse had 12.

Marian outshot Westwood 49.1 percent to 33.9% from the floor. Westwood won the battle of the boards, 38-29.

Stephanie Berberabe's 18 points topped three Warriors in double-figures. Sage Kramer added 13 and Destiny Okonkwo had 10.

Westwood, which won national titles in 2013, and 2021, ends the season 25-4.