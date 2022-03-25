Ceremonial sealing of time capsule held Friday at Art Center

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City Art Center Director Todd Behrens remarked Friday morning, "It's kind of like reverse Christmas," as he and Development Coordinator Erin Webber-Dreeszen dropped some items from the past and the present into a time capsule in the middle of the Art Center atrium's floor.

An iPhone and a 64 gigabyte flash drive, which was packed with Art Center photos, joined a ballcap, sweatshirt and pencils emblazoned with the Art Center's new logo. A coffee mug and flipbook, part of the Art Center's original merchandise, were placed back in for another 25-year stint, along with the phone book from October 1997-1998.

"It's deep and it's wide, so we have some space to work with," Webber-Dreeszen said of the time capsule, which was opened on March 1 to mark the facility's 25th anniversary.

When the time capsule was created more than two decades ago, the Art Center commissioned local sculptor Kirk Hoefling to create the plate that covers the time capsule.

"We were able to get in touch with Kirk. And, he took the plate and reworked it. He shined it up really nicely and took out the date 2022. It's now 2047," Behrens said during the ceremonial sealing.

Before Behrens and Webber-Dreeszen began placing the items in plastic bags, they were displayed on two tables in the atrium. The memorabilia included a mini replica of John Henry's 1977 sculpture "Sioux City," which was colloquially known as the "French Fries" for years; Mardi Gras beads; a COVID-19 test kit and facemask; and a green ribbon cut during the Art Center's grand opening on March 1, 1997.

"It's nice because Margaret Ann Martin Everist was here to cut that ribbon, and so, we've got footage of that," Webber-Dreeszen said. "This building was made possible by her efforts along with so many others from million dollar donors to dollar donors."

On March 5, children were invited to the Art Center to create their own self-portraits -- one resembling their appearance today and the other how they might look in 25 years. Those drawings are also going into the time capsule, as is a photograph of the Art Center's campus, which was made by Britton Hacke on a rainy evening. The Art Center's Gilchrist Learning Center is pictured, as are Sculpt Siouxland sculptures.

"This really captures the beauty of our campus," Erin Webber-Dreeszen said. "We wanted to have it as part of the legacy of what's happening right now."

The items will remain in the time capsule until March 1, 2047.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.