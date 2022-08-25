Certain Spirit Lake Community School District staff members to be armed under newly approved board plan

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — During a special meeting Monday, the Spirit Lake Community School Board voted unanimously to allow a limited number of staff members to carry firearms on school grounds.

The resolution allows up to 10 staff to be armed, carry, or have access to a firearm on school property to protect the district's staff and students. These staff members cannot be teachers and must have been designated by Superintendent David Smith.

"As a school district, we have an obligation to protect our students and staff from a possible active shooter situation," Smith said in a statement released Wednesday. "We know that when these events occur, most of the victims fall within the first few minutes. We have determined the right action to take is to give trained staff members the opportunity to stop a killer as soon as possible."

The policy, which is allowed under Iowa Code and is supported by Dickinson County Sheriff Gregory Baloun and Spirit Lake Chief of Police Shane Brevik, also serves as a "deterrent" to anyone thinking about entering schools in the district with "the intent to do harm," according to Smith.

The names of the staff members allowed to have a firearm on school grounds will not be made public. The statement noted that these individuals will be "thoroughly screened" and "receive extensive training from professionals."

The Iowa Firearms Coalition (IFC) applauded the school board's move in a statement posted to its website Wednesday. The IFC, an affiliate of the National Rifle Association and National Shooting Sports Foundation, is a nonprofit and Second Amendment rights organization.

"The Spirit Lake School Board clearly loves their children enough to ensure, should tragedy strike, a threat can be addressed," said IFC President Dave Funk. "We strongly encourage all other Iowa school districts to follow in the footsteps of Spirit Lake. Our children are worth protecting."

The statement from the district said the new policy will supplement the other safety features the district already has in place, including, but not limited to, locked doors, security cameras, additional mental health supports and a district resource officer.