SIOUX CITY -- Lee Enterprises has named Chad Pauling publisher of the Sioux City Journal and its associated publications.
Nathan Bekke, Lee vice president – consumer sales and marketing and group publisher, announced Pauling's selection at a gathering of Journal staff Thursday.
"Chad is a talented leader with deep roots in the Sioux City community," Bekke said. "The Journal’s readers and local businesses will be well served by his deep appreciation for quality journalism and focus on building an even stronger Sioux City."
Pauling joined the Journal in 2008 as an advertising sales executive and was named retail advertising director in 2017. His career also includes service as a sales executive with Verizon Wireless.
"I am incredibly honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead an organization that has been an integral part of this area for more than 150 years," Pauling said. "The Journal has long been the leading provider of quality local news coverage, and I look forward to maintaining that level of excellence for years to come."
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
Close
Inside the Sioux City Journal.
A man works at the Sioux City Journal.
A press at the Journal is shown.
Newsroom employees at the Journal are pictured.
A portion of a plate used to create the Journal is shown.
Pages are prepared for the Journal.
Printing equipment is shown.
Workers repair the press at the Journal.
The former Journal offices are shown. The publication now is based at 515 Pavonia St.
Reporters and editors work at the Sioux City Journal.
The Journal building shown in 1964.
A press is prepared at the Journal offices.
The former Sioux City Journal presses are shown.
Former offices of the Journal are shown.
A ticker-tape machine is shown.
Sellers of the Sioux City Journal-Tribune are shown.
The front desk of the Sioux City Journal in a previous headquarters.
Journal news carriers load papers. The paper relied on dozens of newsboys to deliver the news.
A worker prepares plates for the Sioux City Journal.
A popular feature outside the Journal's Douglas Street offices was a temperature gauge.
Pauling, who attended Western Iowa Tech Community College, has served as a board member for the Journal's Mr. Goodfellow Charity. He and his wife, Shannon, have two children.
He succeeds Peterson, who in June ended a 20-year career leading one of Iowa's largest daily papers.
Lee Enterprises, headquartered in Davenport, Iowa, is a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 50 markets.
Uptown Theater
The Uptown Theater was located on the north side of Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Iowa Theater
Iowa Theater in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Riviera Theater
The Riviera Theater in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Hollywood Theater
Hollywood (formerly Princess) Theater in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Hipp Theater
The Hipp Theater was located at Fourth and Jennings streets. It was leased by the Sioux City Community Theater as a future playhouse in 1953.
Sioux City Public Museum
Orpheum Theater
Orpheum Movie Theater in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Lower Fourth Street
The Chelsea Theatre was located on Fourth Street in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Capital Theater 1940-1959
The Capital Theater was locatedon Nebraska Street in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Riviera Theater
The Riviera Theater in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Gordon Twin Drive-In Theater
The Gordon Twin opened in 1954 and closed in 1985. The merry-go-round at the theater was from the old Riverview Amusement Park in Riverside Park. There were two screens on opposite ends of the theater grounds, with the projection building in the center.
Sioux City Public Museum
Esquire Theater
The Esquire Theater in Sioux City became the Empire and later yet the Cinema.
Sioux City Public Museum
West Theater
The West Theater was located on West Seventh Street in Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
Lower Fourth Street
The Chelsea Theatre was located on Fourth Street in downtown Sioux City.
Sioux City Public Museum
South Sioux City Drive-In Church
Dick Sivill and Ronnie Rapp distribute church bulletins and direct worshippers to suitable parking places at the early morning church service at the 7-T-7 Drive-in theater in South Sioux City, Neb., in this Aug. 1956 photo. Church services were held at 8:30 a.m. every Sunday during the summer months at the Gordon Twin Drive-in theater in Sioux City and at 7-T-7 Drive-in theater in South Sioux City.
Journal file photo
Victory Theater
Sioux City Community Theater's Victory Theater before it was razed.
Provided by Sioux City Public Museum
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.