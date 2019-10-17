{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Lee Enterprises has named Chad Pauling publisher of the Sioux City Journal and its associated publications.

Pauling, who previously served as the Journal's retail and digital advertising director, had served as interim publisher since former publisher Ron Peterson retired in June.

Nathan Bekke, Lee vice president – consumer sales and marketing and group publisher, announced Pauling's selection at a gathering of Journal staff Thursday. 

"Chad is a talented leader with deep roots in the Sioux City community," Bekke said. "The Journal’s readers and local businesses will be well served by his deep appreciation for quality journalism and focus on building an even stronger Sioux City."

Pauling joined the Journal in 2008 as an advertising sales executive and was named retail advertising director in 2017. His career also includes service as a sales executive with Verizon Wireless. 

"I am incredibly honored and humbled by the opportunity to lead an organization that has been an integral part of this area for more than 150 years," Pauling said. "The Journal has long been the leading provider of quality local news coverage, and I look forward to maintaining that level of excellence for years to come."

Pauling, who attended Western Iowa Tech Community College, has served as a board member for the Journal's Mr. Goodfellow Charity. He and his wife, Shannon, have two children.  

He succeeds Peterson, who in June ended a 20-year career leading one of Iowa's largest daily papers.

Lee Enterprises, headquartered in Davenport, Iowa, is a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 50 markets.

