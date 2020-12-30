Chad Sheehan plans visibility as Woodbury County sheriff

SIOUX CITY -- If it weren't for a few hours spent in a Sioux City police car when he was a college freshman, Chad Sheehan might be in the middle of a teaching and coaching career right now.
Before you jump to conclusions, Sheehan didn't get the up-close look at the inside of a police cruiser because of delinquent behavior. An introduction to criminal justice class he was taking required a ride along with an officer, so he spent a night on patrol with Pat Breyfogle, now a Sioux City Police Department lieutenant.
"I was hooked," Sheehan said. "The excitement, the variety, it really fit my personality. I just realized this was something I could see being excited about."
Previously undecided between a career in law enforcement or teaching, Sheehan's mind was made up.
Now, 29 years later, the 48-year-old Sioux City native is preparing to take over as Woodbury County sheriff.
"I felt the opportunity to run as sheriff would give me the opportunity to be a voice for the profession, which I have always been proud of," Sheehan said.
Sheehan, a 1991 East High graduate, will be sworn in Saturday, succeeding Dave Drew, who is retiring after serving two four-year terms.
Little did he know at the time, but Sheehan got his first glimpse of the office when he was a kid. Walking to Whittier Elementary School, he'd see now-retired sheriff's deputy Brad Carlson, who lived on the same street, putting his police dog into his car and leaving for work.
"As a young boy, that was pretty cool. You had a guy in a uniform, a squad car and a dog," Sheehan said.
As a young officer with the South Sioux City Police Department from 1994-98, Sheehan leaned on the Woodbury County Sheriff's experienced deputies for help starting a K9 program. After spending a couple years with the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, he was hired by the Sioux City Police Department in 1999.
He worked in various roles with the Sioux City department as a community policing officer who attended meetings to listen to the public's concerns, a school resource officer and the crime prevention bureau, among others. Sheehan attended training seminars on active shooters and realized he could improve on the classes being taught. He started his own business, Sheehan Strategic Solutions, a consulting company that provides training classes for responses to active shooter incidents and workplace violence.
He initially taught the classes during his days off and vacation time, but when he began getting more requests than he could handle, he chose early retirement from the department in 2016 to run his business full time.
Despite not being involved in day-to-day law enforcement activities, Sheehan still had that urge.
"I always had a desire to lead a law-enforcement organization," he said.
When the Republican Drew announced in January that he would not be seeking reelection, Sheehan saw his chance, announcing his candidacy in March.
In the June Republican primary election, Sheehan defeated sheriff's Maj. Todd Wieck. He was unopposed in the November general election.
With no opponent, Sheehan said, he was able to begin the learning process early. He's spent months since his primary win familiarizing himself with the office, shadowing Drew and sitting in on meetings of the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Authority, which will oversee construction of the $50 million jail and law enforcement center approved by voters in March.
Since the November election, Sheehan said he's been meeting individually with sheriff's employees in an effort to better know the people he'll be leading.
"I am the new guy. I am an outsider," he said. "I understand, as the new guy, I have to prove myself to them."
When declaring his candidacy, Sheehan said his focus would be on public safety, responsible and efficient budgeting, enhanced training and building strong partnerships through community policing.
He's started following up on those priorities. On his behalf, Drew's administration has already received board approval for a new sergeant position to oversee a professional standards division to make sure the office employs the best practices and procedures. He also has plans to name a second jail lieutenant and reallocate a sergeant to oversee training.
Maintaining a presence in the community will remain a priority. Sheehan plans to host town hall meetings to gather citizen input and wants his deputies to interact with the public.
"We will continue to make a focus that when they're out, they're getting out of their cars and talking to people," he said.
When possible, Sheehan said, he plans to work a few patrol shifts, appearing at accident and crime scenes and staying involved in the daily duties of the job.
"I do plan on being out as much as I can in the community," he said. "This is definitely a career field that leading by example and working alongside your people is the best way to get the most out of the people you're working with."