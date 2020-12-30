Chad Sheehan plans visibility as Woodbury County sheriff

SIOUX CITY -- If it weren't for a few hours spent in a Sioux City police car when he was a college freshman, Chad Sheehan might be in the middle of a teaching and coaching career right now.

Before you jump to conclusions, Sheehan didn't get the up-close look at the inside of a police cruiser because of delinquent behavior. An introduction to criminal justice class he was taking required a ride along with an officer, so he spent a night on patrol with Pat Breyfogle, now a Sioux City Police Department lieutenant.

"I was hooked," Sheehan said. "The excitement, the variety, it really fit my personality. I just realized this was something I could see being excited about."

Previously undecided between a career in law enforcement or teaching, Sheehan's mind was made up.

Now, 29 years later, the 48-year-old Sioux City native is preparing to take over as Woodbury County sheriff.

"I felt the opportunity to run as sheriff would give me the opportunity to be a voice for the profession, which I have always been proud of," Sheehan said.

Sheehan, a 1991 East High graduate, will be sworn in Saturday, succeeding Dave Drew, who is retiring after serving two four-year terms.