Chalk up another ArtSplash

It was a great day for browsing art, according to those who attended the first day of the Sioux City Art Center's ArtSplash Saturday.
More than 60 artists displayed and sold works on the Art Center's campus in downtown Sioux City. Additionally, music, food and "hands-on" art projects were available for those who stopped by.
The free event, which concludes Sunday, was at its home base for the second year, giving visitors easy access to events.
Sunday ArtSplash will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bruce Miller
Editor
Bruce Miller is editor of the Sioux City Journal.
