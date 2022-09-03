 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Chalk up another ArtSplash

  • 0

It was a great day for browsing art, according to those who attended the first day of the Sioux City Art Center's ArtSplash Saturday. 

More than 60 artists displayed and sold works on the Art Center's campus in downtown Sioux City. Additionally, music, food and "hands-on" art projects were available for those who stopped by.

The free event, which concludes Sunday, was at its home base for the second year, giving visitors easy access to events.

Sunday ArtSplash will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Royal, Iowa crash injures three

Royal, Iowa crash injures three

 Steen's vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled several times. She and two children in the vehicle were transported to Spencer Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Handgun discharged in downtown Sioux City on Monday

Handgun discharged in downtown Sioux City on Monday

Sioux City Police Sgt. Tyler Hartwell said two men, who didn't know each other, were engaged in an argument. During that argument, he said the man driving an older model white Ford Explorer, pulled out a handgun. 

Machine shop frame collapse in Larrabee

Machine shop frame collapse in Larrabee

Early information from the scene indicated that the building frame, at 110 Pine St., was nearly complete with only three rafters left to install, when the structure went down. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Princess Diana’s fun moments with her boys

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News