Champion voices: Siouxland Christian students earn top prizes at All-State Speech Festival

"We are such a small school that I really get to work very closely with our students," Hageman said.

According to Sherman, it was Hageman's direction that help to cinch the Ensemble Acting Critic's Choice honors at the All-State contest, which was held Feb. 22 at the Iowa State Center in Ames.

Siouxland Christian also was also awarded a Critic's Choice for its choral reading of "The Invention of Margaret E. Knight."

This year, the only other Northwest Iowa school to pick up a Critic's Choice banner was Washington High School in Cherokee. They earned in the category of TV News.

However, few schools can beat Siouxland Christian, which has earned Critic's Choice Banners for three years in a row.

Hageman is quick to credit students like Grant and Sherman.

"When Sterling and Eric joined my program three years ago, neither had ever been in a play before," she said. "Now, both of them are among the top actors in the entire state."

"Before, I thought the kids involved in acting were like, you know, weirdos," Grant said with a laugh. "Once I started getting involved in mime, ensemble acting and theater, I found out it was really a lot of fun."