Champion voices: Siouxland Christian students earn top prizes at All-State Speech Festival

SIOUX CITY -- Theater can be entertaining but it can also make you think.
That was what Siouxland Christian School senior Sterling Grant wanted people to take away from "Heroes, Legends, Brothers," the 10-minute sketch he performed with classmate Eric Sherman at the Iowa High School Speech Association's Large Group All-State Speech Tournament.
The highly charged character piece -- revolving around teen victims of a school shooting -- earned the two actors Critic's Choice honors in the Ensemble Acting category.
"I get nervous before every performance," Grant said. "I use that nervousness to bring more energy to my character."
That was important to both Grant and Sherman, since their speech teacher Emily Hageman based their fictional characters off of their off-stage friendship.
"I wanted the piece to reflect Eric and Sterling's bravery," Hageman, who is also a produced playwright, explained. "I wrote the piece with Eric and Sterling in mind."
This is something that is possible at Siouxland Christian School, which has only 69 students enrolled in the high school.
"We are such a small school that I really get to work very closely with our students," Hageman said.
According to Sherman, it was Hageman's direction that help to cinch the Ensemble Acting Critic's Choice honors at the All-State contest, which was held Feb. 22 at the Iowa State Center in Ames.
Siouxland Christian also was also awarded a Critic's Choice for its choral reading of "The Invention of Margaret E. Knight."
This year, the only other Northwest Iowa school to pick up a Critic's Choice banner was Washington High School in Cherokee. They earned in the category of TV News.
However, few schools can beat Siouxland Christian, which has earned Critic's Choice Banners for three years in a row.
You have free articles remaining.
Hageman is quick to credit students like Grant and Sherman.
"When Sterling and Eric joined my program three years ago, neither had ever been in a play before," she said. "Now, both of them are among the top actors in the entire state."
"Before, I thought the kids involved in acting were like, you know, weirdos," Grant said with a laugh. "Once I started getting involved in mime, ensemble acting and theater, I found out it was really a lot of fun."
Sherman's attitude has also softened when it come to acting.
"I like seeing how people respond to what they see on stage," he said. "You can open people's eyes with theater."
Hageman nodded her head in agreement.
"Audiences won't respond if they don't know what going on in a scene," she said. "Eric and Sterling know how to engage the audience."
Although Sterling wants to study engineering in college, he also wants to act.
"I never thought about acting (before high school)," he said. "Now I love it."
Sherman, an ensemble actor and an improvisational actor, isn't certain what he wants to study in college. But he also wants to keep on acting, much to the delight of his teacher.
"The more theater I do, the better I like it," he said.