Change in plans: Sioux City pools will open to public swimming

One key element is that all swimmers must sign in with their names, for information that will be used by staff for contact tracing, in the event a positive case is confirmed.

Other Northwest Iowa pools that previously planned to be closed have opened sooner than the timing in Sioux City. The Sioux Center water park opened on Friday.

The pool season in Sioux City will last six weeks, through Aug. 2, at Leif Erikson, Lewis and Riverside pools.

The swimming sessions will be held with an unspecified limited capacity. On Mondays through Fridays, open swimming will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on weekends, the three-hour sessions will be from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., then again from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The release said staff have developed policies and procedures in consultation with Siouxland District Health to provide a safe environment for pool users.