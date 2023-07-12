AMES, Iowa -- Charese Yanney, of Sioux City, has been elected chairwoman of the Iowa Transportation Commission.

The commission elected Yanney at its meeting Tuesday.

Then-Gov. Terry Branstad first appointed Yanney to the commission in 2011 to complete the term of Debi Durham, who became the state's economic development director.

Yanney will complete her third, four-year term next June. She previously served as chairwoman during her third year on the commission, which develops state transportation policy and plans, identifies transportation needs and approves five-year programs for the Iowa Department of Transportation.

Yanney succeeds Richard Arnold as chair. Sally Stutsman was elected vice chairwoman.

A longtime Sioux City businesswoman and community leader, Yanney is managing partner of Guarantee Roofing, Siding and Insulation Co., the third generation of her family to lead the small business, started by her grandfather in 1926. She was was inducted into the Iowa Women's Hall of Fame in 2010.

Yanney is currently a member of the Vision Iowa board of directors, and has also served in several governor-appointed positions, including the Privacy Task Force (2001-2002); Vertical Infrastructure Committee (2000-2004); Governor's Committee on Community Colleges, a five-year plan for community colleges (2000-2001); Governor's Committee on Reformed Spending (1991-1992); the Iowa Economic Development Board (1992-1998); and Iowa Beer & Liquor Control Department Board, including board chairperson (1982-1985).

Yanney is also a contributor to the Journal's Regular columns, which appear on Saturday's Opinion page.