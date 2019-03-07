SIOUX CITY -- The Southern Hills Mall looks to be faced with another vacancy, as fast-fashion retailer Charlotte Russe goes out of business and closes all its remaining 416 locations.
According to the Associated Press, a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge in Delaware this week approved an order naming SB360 Capital Partners as an agent for the chain's impending liquidation. Going out of business sales are expected to begin immediately at stores across 44 states and in Puerto Rico.
The website of Charlotte Russe said that the chain's online store has closed, and that liquidation sales begin Thursday at all stores. Gift cards can be redeemed in-store through March 21.
California-based Charlotte Russe was founded in 1975 and was known as a shopping destination for young women seeking trendy apparel, shoes and accessories. Sales reached their peak in 2016 at $986 million.
The expected departure of Charlotte Russe follows others at the Southern Hills Mall, including anchor Sears, which closes permanently on Sunday, and Younkers, which shut its doors last August. Payless announced last month it will close all its 2,300 U.S. stores, including at the mall.
Charlotte Russe isn't the only store at the mall thought to be endangered -- department store JCPenney is reportedly planning to close more of its locations amid an ongoing sales slump, as is lingerie seller Victoria's Secret.