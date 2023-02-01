Check out these charts that show current COVID-19 variants in the area, vaccination rates, and more.
Just In
Charts that track COVID-19 variants, vaccination rates and hospitalizations in Iowa
- Lee Digital Content Center, Dataherald
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
DES MOINES-- The route for the 50th anniversary of the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is taking a historical tur…
The building's interior has a modern industrial look throughout, according to Agarwal. He said the apartments feature granite countertops, while the hallways and common spaces have Art Deco lighting.
SIOUX CITY -- The Greek restaurant Opa Time on Hamilton Boulevard suffered a devastating fire Sunday morning.
On Sunday, authorities arrested Cali Heikes, 25, of Winside, and booked her into the Antelope County Jail in Neligh. Heikes has posted bond and was released. The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.
Alcohol is a suspected factor in the collision, according to the State Patrol.
Trudy Smith, who's worked as a Sioux City parking meter attendant for 33 years, once braved a -50 degree day. "I can tell you of maybe a couple of times of a scary situation. I do believe it's your approach with people and just try to be pleasant," she said.
The family of a Le Mars man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Sioux City hospital, alleging staff gave him a lethal dosage of medication and were not paying attention to a heart monitor showing his heartbeat had been stopped for five minutes.
"Very active January": Siouxland hit with third bout of winter weather in less than 30 days, more than a foot snow total for the month
According to the NWS-Sioux Falls office, snowfall totals for Friday into Saturday reached as high 5 inches in Vermillion and about 4.5 inches in the Sioux City metro area. The Missouri Valley region had reports of 8 inches in what's the 3rd storm of the month.
OVG360 is searching for a new general manager to oversee daily operations at Sioux City's Tyson Events Center. Last August, the City Council agreed to extend its current agreement with OVG360 for management and operation of the Tyson and Orpheum Theatre for 5 years.