Check out these charts that show current COVID-19 variants in the area, vaccination rates, and more.
alert
Charts that track COVID-19 variants, vaccination rates and hospitalizations in Iowa
- Lee Digital Content Center, Dataherald
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Both announced their retirement from coaching earlier this year and have wrapped up their final seasons. Combined, they won 581 games in their…
Before Judge Tod Deck
Morrical told police a 4-month-old cat belonging to his daughter's son got into the trash, so he punched the cat in the head, causing its death.
Marvin Hidreth Jr. also alleges in the federal lawsuit that officers retaliated against him for filing complaints about his treatment, denied …
The Southern Hills Mall recently marked its 43rd year in business. The mall, at 4400 Sergeant Road, opened to great fanfare on March 5, 1980. …