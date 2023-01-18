Check out these charts that show current COVID-19 variants in the area, vaccination rates, and more.
Charts that track COVID-19 variants, vaccination rates and hospitalizations in Nebraska
Former Superintendent Paul Gausman suing Sioux City School District, Board President Dan Greenwell and three other board members
The lawsuit filed in Woodbury County District Court claims school board members Dan Greenwell, Jan George, Taylor Goodvin and Bob Michaelson violated Iowa Open Meetings laws. Gausman is seeking the removal of the school board members from their positions.
The wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor faces 52 counts of voter fraud for an alleged scheme in which she fraudulently filled out absentee ballot requests and voter registration forms and cast absentee ballots on behalf of others.
A Sioux City man was charged with first-degree murder after a woman was shot and killed on the north side Saturday night. At 9:41 p.m. Saturday, police officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Nebraska St. for a reported disturbance.
The crash occurred at 12:06 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. highways 20 and 59.
According to Sioux City Police, a man is currently being treated for potential life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in the early morning hours on Saturday.
Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says signatures tipped him off to possible voter fraud by Supervisor's wife
Though Jeremy Taylor has not been charged in the voter fraud case, speculation swirls about his future on the county board. Chairman Matthew Ung, a Republican, said he received a call from a county resident asking him to fire Taylor.
Sioux City Career Academy’s new construction trades building is halfway complete. The addition to the Harry Hopkins Center along Business Highway 75 is set for completion in July. Students will be able to start enrolling in the program in a few weeks.
Former Iowa State Senator Richard Bertrand is suing members of the Sioux City Community School District due to alleged comments made calling him a thief and “dirt devil” resulting in the loss of a land development opportunity.
Andrew Heller, 39, of Sergeant Bluff, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of attempted enticement of a minor.
A person was rescued from a grain bin this week near Merrill, according to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office. In addition to the sheriff's office, other agencies responding included: Hinton Fire/Ambulance, Merrill Fire/Ambulance and MercyOne Air Med.