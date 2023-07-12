SIOUX CITY — American rock band Cheap Trick will be playing a show at the Orpheum Theatre in the fall.

The concert is slated to kick off at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Tickets, which start at $39.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets are available at OrpheumLive.com or by visiting the Primebank Box Office in the Tyson Events Center.

Tyson Events Center 10-year anniversary Cheap Trick band members Rick Nielsen, left, and Robin Zander, right, share a microphone during an opening song May 12, 2004, at the Tyson Evn…

In a news release announcing the concert, OVG360 called Cheap Trick an indisputable American institution, beloved around the globe since 1974 for their instantly identifiable, hugely influential, brand of pop rock 'n' roll. The band – Robin Zander (vocals, rhythm guitar), Rick Nielsen (lead guitar), Tom Petersson (bass guitar), and Daxx Nielsen (drums) – are true pioneers with an unparalleled streak of certifiably classic tunes, from "He's A Whore," "California Man" and "Dream Police" to "Surrender" and "I Want You To Want Me," the statement said. After a year of show cancellations due to the pandemic, Cheap Trick began touring once again with the same lineup of the last several years which includes Robin Taylor Zander on rhythm guitar and vocals.

Cheap Trick was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. The induction honored both the band and the pioneering sound that has earned them total record sales well more than 20 million featured appearances and more than 40 international gold and platinum certifications.