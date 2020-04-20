Cherokee County reports first case of COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- The first case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Cherokee County.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the individual is a man between the ages of 41 and 60. He is self-isolating at home.

"While this is Cherokee County's first case, it may not be the last, and that's why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority," Lynn Ivarson, Cherokee Regional Medical Center's public health manager, said in a statement Monday.

