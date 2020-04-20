You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Cherokee County reports first case of COVID-19
View Comments
alert

Cherokee County reports first case of COVID-19

COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 National Institutes of Health

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- The first case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Cherokee County.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the individual is a man between the ages of 41 and 60. He is self-isolating at home.

"While this is Cherokee County's first case, it may not be the last, and that's why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority," Lynn Ivarson, Cherokee Regional Medical Center's public health manager, said in a statement Monday.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News