Cherokee County's C-M-L Telephone Cooperative gets $300,000 grant from USDA that will help fund new ambulance station

CHEROKEE, IOWA -- Cherokee Regional Medical Center will soon be able to build a new ambulance station through a grant given by the United States Department of Agriculture.

According to a recent press release from the USDA's Rural Development group: 12 Iowa businesses received more than $8 million in loans and grants for projects intended to bolster medical services, expand the biofuel industry and open a new daycare.

One of those businesses, C-M-L Telephone Cooperative Association, based in Meriden, Iowa, is getting $300,000 for a revolving loan fund. Per the release, that fund is meant to help construct the new station at Cherokee Regional Medical Center in Cherokee.

A majority of rural ambulance services nationwide are dependent on volunteers.

The National Rural Health Association (NRHA) reports that 53% of rural EMS units are staffed by volunteers-only, versus 14% in urban areas. A 2019 Iowa Department of Public Health publication states that 75% of Iowa's emergency medical services are entirely volunteer-based and respond to approximately 10% of all EMS calls in the state.

Along with Cherokee County, Butler County, Greene County, Washington County and Wright County will all see money coming in through the program.

"President Biden and Vice President Harris have made investing in rural America a priority – with these investments they have delivered for Shell Rock, Clarion, Cherokee, Kalona, and Goldfield," Rural Development State Director Theresa Greenfield said in the press release.

