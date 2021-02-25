Cherokee man leads deputy on pursuit

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Cherokee man is facing charges in connection with a police pursuit.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the pursuit was initiated at 8:53 a.m. when Dustin Rosewall, 26, failed to stop for a deputy. The statement said the deputy then conducted a pit maneuver that terminated the pursuit at L Avenue and 510th Street.

A deputy received minor injuries, according to the statement.

Barb Staver, of the sheriff's office, couldn't say whether the injured deputy was the same deputy who initiated the traffic stop or whether the deputy suffered the injuries during or after the pursuit.

No additional details about the pursuit were immediately available. The statement said the investigation is ongoing and criminal charges against Rosewall are expected.

The sheriff's office was assisted by the Cherokee Police Department, Iowa State Patrol and the Aurelia Police Department.

