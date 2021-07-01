Cherokee man wins $100,000 Iowa Lottery scratch-off prize

CHEROKEE, Iowa — A Cherokee man won $100,000 in the Iowa Lottery's "Lucky Stars" scratch game.
Dennis Williams, 67, bought his lucky ticket at Hy-Vee, 1300 N. Second St., in Cherokee.
"I get in the car and, 'Huh, maybe I better scratch that off,'" Williams told lottery officials. "I scratched off the prize and I had to look at it four times. I thought, 'Well, I better go in and see if it's real or not.' I was pretty excited then."
Williams, who works at a manufacturing plant, said his first thought was what he’ll do with his winnings.
"I kind of thought, 'Wow, that makes things a lot easier,'" said Williams, who claimed his prize Wednesday at the lottery's Storm Lake regional office. "I thought about all the stuff I could buy, but then I thought, you know, back to reality. I better pay a few things off and put some away."
Lucky Stars is a $10 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.05.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.