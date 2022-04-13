Cherokee man wins $50,000 Iowa Lottery prize

CHEROKEE, Iowa -- A Cherokee man has won $50,000 in an Iowa Lottery scratch-off game.
John Friedrichsen of Cherokee won the first top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “X The Money” scratch game, the Iowa Lottery announced Wednesday.
He purchased the ticket at Liquor On The Corner, 300 E. Main St., Cherokee, and claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.
