CHEROKEE, Iowa -- Iowa Food Group, the firm that took over the former Tyson Foods meat plant in Cherokee, announced Tuesday that it will temporarily pause production in order to recapitalize the company.
According to a brief press release from the company, Iowa Food Group passed its Good Manufacturing Practices Food Safety Audit with an A+ score on April 4, only a few months after it moved into the long-dormant plant.
"Having now achieved each of these milestones and readied the plant to scale up production, IFG will be pausing production temporarily in order to recapitalize the company in preparation for the next stage of growth," the release continues.
The firm began operations in January with around 35 people and expected to hire more over time. "We should be at 100 pretty quick this year," IFG partner Mack Zimmerman said in January.
The release does not specify what will happen to the workers during the production pause.
Iowa Food Group purchased the multi-building, roughly 255,000-square-foot former Tyson plant for $2.35 million last September, according to sale records. Parts of the facility date to 1965, the year Wilson Foods opened as a pork and beef slaughter and fabrication plant.
Tyson purchased the plant in 2001 and operated it as a deli foods plant. The community was caught off guard in July 2014 when Tyson announced it was closing the plant due to its age. At the time of the closure, Tyson was Cherokee's second-largest employer with around 400 workers.
At the time production began, Iowa Food Group planned to take beef, chicken, pork and lamb (slaughtered elsewhere) and process it for retail or food service: slicing, dicing, marinating and packaging.
Bill Anderson, executive director of Cherokee Area Economic Development, said when Iowa Food Group started that he was thrilled to have the meat plant back up and running. He was not available to comment on the current situation.
"I think it definitely is a shot in the arm to the city and the county," Anderson said at the time. "We lost residents because of the (Tyson) plant closing."