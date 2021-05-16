Cherokee woman dies, 3 Denison residents injured in head-on crash in Crawford County

DENISON, Iowa -- A Cherokee, Iowa woman died and three Denison residents were seriously injured in a head-on collision in Crawford County Saturday morning.

At 7:28 a.m. Saturday, a 2017 Nissan Sentra driven by 30-year-old Theresa Mae Denery of Cherokee was traveling northbound on on Highway 59, south of 25th Avenue near Denison.

A 2018 Toyota Camry driven by 39-year-old Corina Campa of Denison was traveling southbound on Highway 59 at the same time. The Nissan crossed the center line and struck the Toyota head-on, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report.

Denery was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the state medical examiner by the Pauley Jones Funeral Home.

Campa and two passengers were transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha by helicopter.

