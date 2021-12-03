Chesterman Foundation donates $1 million for Cone Park mountain bike trails

SIOUX CITY -- A $1 million donation from the Chesterman Foundation for a mountain bike trail project will help make Cone Park a regional destination for summer recreation.

Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore announced the donation alongside Jay Chesterman, during a news conference Friday at the Siouxland Expo Center. Chesterman Company is an independently owned and operated Sioux City-based Coca-Cola bottling company, which will celebrate its 150th anniversary next year.

In early 2021, Salvatore said the Parks and Recreation Department began working with Chesterman and members of the mountain bike community to develop a plan for trails between Cone and Sertoma parks. The Chesterman Foundation funded a study and the group worked with the International Mountain Bicycling Association (IMBA) to develop a master plan for mountain bike trails and other bicycle-friendly amenities.

"We really love this project. It's super exciting to have. The idea of a professionally-built, sustainable mountain bike trail, it's going to be a huge benefit for health and wellness, a draw for our community, a benefit for quality of life," Chesterman said. "It's going to be amazing."

The $2 million project will incorporate jumps and berms, as well as a pump track. Walkers, hikers and runners will be able to utilize the single-use trails. A plastic-type surface for summer tubing will also be installed at the park annually on the hill and be removed at the end of the year.

"We have all the infrastructure in place. We have the carpet lift. We have the lights," Salvatore said. "So, just adding a couple of these lanes. We'll offer it through the months of June, July and August."

Salvatore said $300,000 still needs to be raised for the project. During the Fiscal Year 2022 budget process, the City Council committed $500,000. Salvatore said the council's support has since grown to $700,000.

The city is slated to go out for bid on the summer tubing portion of the project this winter, the surface will be installed in the spring, and the activity will be offered for the first time this coming summer, according to Salvatore. He said construction of the trail system is expected to begin in 2023.

"It'll take maybe six months," Chesterman said of the length of trail construction. "The pump track will be probably bid out and done separately. That might take a little longer. It would be an asphalt pump track."

Cone Park offers a main hill and Blue Bunny Hill, a shorter hill designed for people of all ages, for snow tubing during the winter. Visitors can also skate at the park's ice skating rink. The park was awarded the "outstanding attraction" honor from the Iowa Tourism Bureau and the Travel Federation of Iowa in 2019.

