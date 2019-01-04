SIOUX CITY -- A portion of the southbound lane of Cheyenne Boulevard, between 36th Street/Indian Hills Boulevard and 37th Street, will close Monday for paving repairs.
The closure will begin Monday morning and is expected to end next Friday afternoon. Access to homes and driveways will be maintained, but parking on the side of the street will be restricted. There will be alternating traffic on Cheyenne Boulevard with no detour.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs regarding this closure.