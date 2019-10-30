SIOUX CITY -- While southern portions of Siouxland may have woken up to a few snow flurries Wednesday morning, the white stuff will likely be out of the area by the afternoon hours.
"This particular system tracked further south, bringing snow showers to Council Bluffs and around Omaha," Janice Maldonado, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, said.
In addition, cloudy skies and northwest winds of 10 mph will keep things blustery. Wednesday's high will likely top off at 35 while wind chills aren't likely to rise above the mid-20s.
Skies will gradually clear Wednesday night, sending temps down to the mid-teens.
Maldonado said Thursday will not be too frightful of a holiday.
"Thursday will see a nice rebound as sunny skies will send Sioux City's high up into the low 40s," she said.
But what about all of those trick-or-treaters who will be hitting the streets on Thursday night?
"Trick or treaters will have nothing to worry about," Maldonado said. "Clouds, a slight southwest breeze and a low of 27 shouldn't be too frightful."
However, Friday may be a different story.
Maldonado said there is a slight chance for snow before 10 a.m., switching to rain and snow between 10 to 11 a.m., before becoming all rain after 11 a.m.
"While northwest winds will increase from 5-10 mph to 10-15 mph later in the day, Friday's high will be in the mid-40s," she said. "Chance for accumulating precipitation will remain light."
Which is a good thing since this weekend's forecast isn't scary at all.
"For Saturday and Sunday, expect plenty of sun and daytime highs hovering around 50 degrees," Maldonado said.