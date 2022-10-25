Chocolate flavored beer and wine are winners at 2022 Schleswig contests

A chocolate cherry dessert wine and an imperial chocolate stout each received grand champion honors during judging at the 2022 Schleswig Wine and Bier Club's annual home brewing and winemaking contests.

Nathaniel Kitzrow of Storm Lake brewed the grand champion imperial chocolate stout, beating 26 other beer entries. Kitzrow also brewed the bronze medal winning beer, a chili lager brewed with roasted Hatch chilis.

Jay Randall of Dunlap vinted the grand champion chocolate cherry dessert wine, beating out 37 other wine entries.

Reserve grand champion wine was a sweet elderberry wine made by Rick Williams of Holstein. Williams also won the bronze medal for a dry elderberry wine he vinted.

The reserve grand champion beer, a Bohemian Pilsner, was brewed by Brian Mein of Lake View.

The 2022 Schleswig Wine and Bier Club's 47th annual contest was held Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Ida Grove Gold and Country Club. Head wine judge of Dennis Crabb of Denison and head beer judge was Jeff Postal of Ankeny.