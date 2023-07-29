LE MARS, Iowa – The pig is king at the Plymouth County Fair.

One of the fair’s signature food items is the ‘pork chop in a glove’ sold by the Plymouth County Pork Producers at their Grandstand Pork stand in the shadow of the fairground’s grandstand. The stand opened in 1998 serving the iconic ‘chop in a glove.’

“Last year I believe we cooked 7,000 chops in a glove and served them along with pulled pork nachos, pork lion sandwiches and various other pork items as well,” said Simon Kern, treasurer for the Plymouth County Pork Producers.

The fair stand is an all-hands-on-deck effort.

“We get membership help from everybody within the county to pull this off. It takes far more than just our board to get it done,” Kern said.

The pork is sourced and processed locally.

“We work with Remsen Processing, a local processor here in Plymouth County to make those chops for us,” Kern said. “So the pork is actually sourced from Premium Iowa Pork just up the road in Hospers in Sioux County. We use as much local product as we can.”

Kern credits Remsen Processing owner Pete Staab for making the chop in a glove the favorite food that it is at the fair.

“Remsen Processing has the secret formula behind what kind of makes the chop in a glove what it is,” Kern said.

But that's not all.

“Then I’ll say our diligence in cooking it to the correct temperature at 145 degrees is the other thing that I think makes a world of difference. Many people cook pork to a much higher temperature and it tends to dry it out and it isn’t as tender and I think those two things combined with Pete’s expertise, and our guys on point on the grills really make a difference.”

Sterling Meyer, director for the county pork producers, said the chop in a glove weighs 16 oz. and is cut at an inch and a quarter.

“They are a hunk of meat for a reasonable price out here at the fairgrounds,” she said. The sandwich sells for $6.

“A lot of our items do come from Remsen Processing. The chops, pork loin sandwich, which is the chop with the bone trimmed off and a smaller cut, but they are prepared the same way as the chops are, ” Meyer said.

The chops are seasoned with Lawry’s Seasoning Salt prior to being put on the grill.

“We try to keep it fairly simple and not get too complicated with it. That’s our seasoning of choice,” Kern said.

But the other pork items sold at the stand also have their fans.

“Our pulled pork sandwiches and our pulled pork nachos, the nachos are a huge hit around here. We go through 1,200 pounds of pulled pork through the course of the fair. All the pulled pork comes from Jordan’s Meat Market in Marcus, Iowa,” Meyer said.

Besides the fair stand, the organization sets up grills outdoors nearby. The Pork Producers have modified their sales strategy as a result.

“We used to serve everything just through here at the grandstand and we actually started serving chops right off the grill. We constantly kept having fairgoers here swing over to the grill asking if they could get one hot off the grill and we kept having to send them over here. We thought like ‘why don’t we skip the middleman and start serving right by the grill.’ That really made a difference. I think we probably saw sales close to double the sales when we started doing that,” Kern said.

Grandstand Pork has sold more than 1,000 chops in a glove in three days at the fairgrounds despite 100 degree plus temperatures.

They expect to go through 10,000 pounds of pork during the fair week which on a “pig basis” is probably over 300 pigs, Kern explained.

“This year we do have a loaded pork dog so we are taking our pork dog and putting pulled pork and nacho cheese on top of it,” Meyer said.

Kern said his favorite food at the stand is the chop in a glove.

“It’s just too hard to beat,” Kern said.

Meyer goes in a different direction. She favors a pork loin sandwich.

“The chop in a glove is just too big for me to eat personally. I need to have a friend to share it with. If I am here by myself I usually gravitate towards a pork loin sandwich,” Meyer said.