Christian group holds prayer gatherings in Sioux City throughout the week

SIOUX CITY — Volunteers from Time to Revive have been visiting various locations around Sioux City this week to pray, offer support and encourage others to worship Jesus Christ.

Time to Revive partners with a local church in each community to bring believers together across denominational lines and inspire them to obey the Great Commission to go and make disciples, according to the Richardson, Texas, nonprofit's website. The organization began a week-long prayer gathering in Sioux City on Monday in partnership with Heartland Community Baptist Church.

Ed Reising, a member of Heartland and volunteer with Time to Revive, said the group has prayed at a number of locations around town, including the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office, Sioux City Police Department and elementary and middle schools. Time to Revive even stopped by The Journal's office on Thursday afternoon to offer information, support and prayers to staff.

"We're here to support them. There's a remnant of people that want to help them do right. We know that there are many things working against them -- much negativity," said Reising, who said reaction to Time to Revive volunteers' visits has been overwhelming positive.

In a letter, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott asked local churches to "join together in unity" for the prayer gathering, which runs through Sunday. The letter was posted to Heartland's social media accounts on Tuesday.

"As mayor of Sioux City, Iowa, I am thankful for the local churches who are here to met the tangible and spiritual needs of our community," Scott said in the letter. "During this time, we will be praying for the businesses, government, education, media, arts and entertainment, families, and churches in the Siouxland area. It is my desire that all aspects of our community flourish, and know that with God and through faithful prayer, all things are possible.

"The goal of this weeklong prayer gathering is for the local body of Christ to cultivate a heart for their own community. In doing so, with God's help, the church will be able to see and meet the tangible and spiritual needs of individuals during these challenging times."

When asked by a Journal reporter Thursday about the letter, Scott, who is a member of Heartland, said his pastor is "very involved in the process." He didn't express any concern that people of other faiths might feel excluded and noted that the letter was not written on city stationery, nor were any city funds expended.

"I've written letters for Muslim activities and other things. I don't use city stationary. I'm not concerned. I would be supportive of other activities," he said. "I think I have a right as a private citizen to mail that. I am the mayor. I think I have that right, so I exercised that right."

Reising said the group has also been hosting a prayer time and a revival meeting at Heartland daily, beginning at 7 p.m. He said more than 300 people have turned out at a time and that the event has grown each night. He said more evangelization work is planned in October.

"We're working towards 1,500 workers to be involved in that in the community," he said.