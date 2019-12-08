Christmas Bird Count flocks to 120 years

Charting by types of birds allows scientists to see if there's been an increase or decrease in population.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That's important for Huser, who has always enjoyed outdoor life. Plus he likes looking at birds.

"I'm lucky that I can still get around pretty easily," the 69-year-old said. "Looking for birds is relaxing and I get plenty of exercise doing it."

This is why Huser has been a Christmas Bird Count compiler for nearly 40 years.

"I used to be able to detect birds simply by the noise they make," he explained. "My hearing isn't what it used to be but my other senses are just fine."

After spending the morning looking for birds at Stone State Park, Huser is happy his work is vital for conservationists. It informs them of strategies to protect birds and their habitats.

That can have implications for people as well.