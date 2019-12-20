You are the owner of this article.
Christmas holiday to delay Sioux City garbage collection
Sioux city recycling stickers (copy)

A garbage tote is shown in Sioux City. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- Due to the Christmas holiday on Wednesday, garbage, yard waste and recycling collection will be delayed by one day beginning on Christmas Day.

Wednesday's regularly scheduled route will be picked up on Thursday, Thursday's regularly scheduled route will be picked up on Friday, and Friday's regularly scheduled route will be picked up on Saturday.

The Citizen's Convenience Center on 28th Street will close at noon on Tuesday and be closed on Wednesday. 

