Church volunteers provide Thanksgiving dinner, fellowship

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- Turkey, stuffing and all the traditional Thanksgiving dinner fixings sure beat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Especially when enjoying all those goodies with friends and neighbors when your only other option is being at home alone.

For nine years now, a group of volunteers has served Thanksgiving dinner at Salem Lutheran Church in rural Correctionville, offering a free holiday meal to anyone who's alone and has nowhere else to go to celebrate the holiday.

"It was just a crazy idea," Karen Lund said of her suggestion back in 2013 to friend Nancy Clausen, who lives in Anthon. Lund was going to be alone that Thanksgiving, but didn't want to miss out on a traditional holiday dinner. She knew others whose children either couldn't make it home for Thanksgiving or celebrated with the other side of their families.

What if they cooked Thanksgiving dinner at the church and invited anyone who wanted to come?

Nearly 45 people showed up to share food and fellowship.

"It was great to see people come and join us. It was just a natural thing to keep going," said Lund, who lives in rural Pierson.

Each year, the meal picks up a few new guests to go along with the regulars. Among them, Don and Jody Riemenschneider, of Kingsley, who come because their youngest son eats dinner with his wife's family. The Riemenschneiders will have their family Thanksgiving on Friday, but Jody enjoys the big meal on Thanksgiving day.

"Anyplace I can go sit down and eat and not have to cook, that's great," Jody Riemenschneider said.

If not for the church meal, she said, she'd probably be sitting at home, eating a PB&J for lunch.

Instead, she saves the peanut butter for another day and comes to the church dinner with Don and a pan of pumpkin bars.

Lund, Clausen and a couple other volunteers began preparing food Wednesday, then showed up Thursday at 8 a.m. to ready the meal for noon. Clausen cooked turkey breasts, and Lund made the stuffing, green bean casserole and baked beans. Janet Byers oversaw a large pot of mashed potatoes. They also prepared corn, sweet potatoes and rolls. In the past, Lund and Clausen paid for the food themselves, but this year received a grant from Thrivent, a Lutheran financial services organization

Guests bring pies, salads and desserts, then have a seat in the church's fellowship hall, their conversations drifting into the kitchen and mingling with the smell of roast turkey that wafts back out among the tables. Soon, the clank of serving spoons and crinkle of aluminum foil pulled off of dishes is heard as the cooks line up crock pots and slow cookers -- each holding a vital component of the Thanksgiving meal -- on the kitchen counter.

Clausen quiets the crowd of 30 or so guests.

"Thank you all for coming," she said. "We have a big spread, much to be grateful for."

She leads them in prayer, then it's time to eat.

Leftovers are divided among everyone who wants them, ensuring another taste of Thanksgiving later in the evening or in the days to come. Everyone leaves stuffed with Thanksgiving dinner and full of cheer from time spent with friends and neighbors.

"I just learned from my parents and my family growing up that you get together," Lund said. "You learn to share what you have. I always look forward to it."

She and the others who wouldn't be enjoying Thanksgiving dinner otherwise.