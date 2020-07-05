Circle C Cattle of Storm Lake offers facilities, expertise for BVU farm

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista University’s agriculture instruction leaps forward this summer with a partnership finalized between the Circle C Cattle Company, of Storm Lake, and BVU’s growing Institute for Agriculture, Food, and Resource Management.

BVU students and professors now have access to a diversified farm operation just outside Storm Lake’s city limits, mere minutes from campus.

“It would maybe take a university a decade, if not longer, to start and operate its own farm,” says Mike Christen, who co-owns Circle C Cattle Company with his wife, Dana Christen. “With this agreement, we bring a fully functional family-based farm to BVU for students and professors to use as they put into practice concepts related to livestock, agronomy, commodities, breeding, artificial insemination, marketing, and more.”

Mike Christen, grandson of the late Herb Johnson, who established the farmstead, rotates corn and soybeans and raises 85 head of cow-calf pairs on pasture at the farm. Their herd, he says, is 100 percent artificially inseminated with the embryo-transfer work he conducts.

Dana (Lehner) Christen, originally of Le Mars, Iowa, raised show calves while growing up and has transferred that interest to Circle C Cattle Company as their two sons will one day follow in their mother’s footsteps.