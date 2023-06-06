SIOUX CITY -- After a resident complained about motorists flying down South Lakeport Street, the Sioux City Police Department moved a speed camera kiosk into the 4700 block of the street on May 4.

So far, Sioux City Police Sgt. Jess Aesoph said the highest speed recorded in that area of South Lakeport Street, a 35-mile per hour zone, is 66 miles per hour. A second kiosk is also currently deployed in the 3100 block of Lincoln Way. In addition, the city continues to operate fixed automated red-light cameras at six high-traffic locations.

"Our goal is voluntary compliance with the speed limit," Aesoph said, roughly a year after the speed kiosks made their debut in the city. "We only have a certain number of officers and you can only be in one place at a time."

The kiosks, which resemble large ATM machines, were initially placed in the 3000 block of Floyd Boulevard and the 3300 block of Hamilton Boulevard. Aesoph said the kiosks began recording data at both of those locations on June 3, 2022.

The kiosks were provided by traffic camera vendor Redflex Traffic Systems, an Arizona-based firm that has contracted with the city for several years to provide automated cameras to photograph motorists speeding or running red lights. Radar detects the speed at which a vehicle is traveling. When a vehicle goes over a set speed, the mobile camera is triggered.

At the time of a speed camera kiosk's deployment on Hamilton Boulevard in early June, Aesoph said 1.87% cars that went by it were speeding. When the kiosk was removed from that location the first week in October, he said the total average stood at 1.05%.

"We do notice a decline in the number of violations as they sit in a certain place and, then, as time goes on, the number of violations decreases," said Aesoph, who noted the department's last capture of the percentage of drivers speeding on Hamilton Boulevard averaged 0.95%.

After a violation is recorded, the footage is sent to a database. An officer with the police department then reviews the violation and decides whether to approve or disapprove it. The civil penalty for excessive speed over the posted speed limit is $100 and up. Speed and red-light camera violations are not reported to the state that issued the violator's license or their insurance company.

The kiosks spent time in the 3400 block of Military Ave. and the 2900 block of Transit Ave., before moving to their current locations on Lincoln Way and South Lakeport Street.

"Since we've gotten the setup down, we're able to move them more efficiently, now," Aesoph said. "The last two locations were based on complaints from citizens."

Before speed camera kiosks are deployed, Aesoph said the department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program or STEP unit conducts a traffic study, measuring the number of vehicles that go by and clocking their speeds. If the study shows that particular location warrants photo enforcement, a kiosk is placed there, as long as it can be positioned safely and maintained.

"If you talk to the person that lives there on the corner, or the people that drive by while we're setting them up, they're like, 'Put it here.' They love it," Aesoph said.

The kiosks capture photos and video of suspected violations, which are reviewed by police. Vehicle owners are mailed notices that they owe a fine. They can view the footage of their violation online and, if they wish, challenge it.

"They would first set up a hearing with us. We'll watch it with them," Aesoph said. "If there's another car in the video, if it appears to be an incorrect speed, we would have the power to dismiss that. If they want to go further than that, then, it could actually be scheduled into court."

Aesoph said the department is able to mostly eliminate anything "questionable" before a citizen would even receive a violation in the mail.

"Myself and Officer Hein go through every single violation and make sure that we're not wasting people's time by sending them something that doesn't belong to them," he said. "Occasionally, one will slip through where it's the wrong plate for a model or something."

Revenue from fines is divided between Sioux City and Redflex, according to terms of a contract between the two. The city's cut of each citation depends on the number of citations issued each month. If more than 1,000 citations are issued that month, then the city gets 80% of the fee, given that the fee is $100. If one to 1,000 citations are issued that month, then the city gets 75% of the fee, provided that the fee is $100.