Landfill Explosion
Two men were injured Thursday in an explosion at the Sioux City Landfill. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Citizens Convenience Center, 5800 28th St., is closed until further notice, according to a statement from Sioux City's Environmental Services Division.

Melissa Campbell, an environmental services analyst for the city, confirmed that the closure is due to an explosion that occurred Thursday at the Sioux City Landfill.

The scale house, a white building where garbage is weighed, sustained significant damage in the explosion, which injured two men, according to authorities. The scale house also serves as a collection point for household hazardous materials.

Residents may bring bulky waste, electronics and appliances to the L.P. Gill Landfill, 1402 Hwy 20, Jackson, Nebraska. Call 402-632-4461 with any questions regarding fees and items accepted.

Health and Lifestyles reporter

