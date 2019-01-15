Try 1 month for 99¢
The Citizens Convenience Center at the Sioux City Landfill has reopened for business. An explosion at the Landfill injured two men on Dec. 27.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- The Citizens Convenience Center, 5800 28th Street, has reopened for business.

The center, which accepts bulky waste, electronics and appliances, closed after an explosion at the Sioux City Landfill Dec. 27. Two men were injured in the explosion; and the scale house, a building where garbage is weighed, sustained significant damage.

According to a statement from the city, household hazardous materials are not currently being accepted at the center. These materials can be taken to the Woodbury County Transfer Station, 2210 Ida Ave., Moville, Iowa.

