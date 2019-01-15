SIOUX CITY -- The Citizens Convenience Center, 5800 28th Street, has reopened for business.
The center, which accepts bulky waste, electronics and appliances, closed after an explosion at the Sioux City Landfill Dec. 27. Two men were injured in the explosion; and the scale house, a building where garbage is weighed, sustained significant damage.
According to a statement from the city, household hazardous materials are not currently being accepted at the center. These materials can be taken to the Woodbury County Transfer Station, 2210 Ida Ave., Moville, Iowa.