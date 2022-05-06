City agrees to temporarily reduce flights at Sioux Gateway to keep service with SkyWest

SIOUX CITY -- The minimum number of weekly flights SkyWest Airlines at Sioux Gateway Airport would be temporarily reduced from 12 to 7, starting July 1, under a proposed agreement between the city and the airline.

Skywest, which flies connecting routes for United Airlines, announced in March it plans to leave Sioux City and 28 other small airports by this summer due to a shortage of pilots. Because Skywest's flights at the city-owned Sioux Gateway are federally subsidized under the Essential Air Service program, the airline is required to continue serving those markets until the U.S. Department of Transportation selects a replacement carrier.

Carriers have until May 11 to submit proposals for the EAS markets. But Sioux City officials essentially have asked the DOT for permission to withdraw from that process and accept instead a negotiated agreement with SkyWest.

"I write on behalf of the city of Sioux City to request that DOT reduce the frequency of Essential Air Service ("EAS") flights from 12 to 7 weekly round trips between Sioux City and its preferred destination, effective July 1, 2022, until SkyWest is able to restore service to EAS minimums," Mike Collett, airport director and assistant city manager, said in a letter dated May 3 to the DOT.

"We request the reduced frequency end with the current contract period, but we look forward to partnering with SkyWest to restore frequencies as soon as possible."

SkyWest's three-year EAS contract at Sioux Gateway is scheduled to run through April 1, 2024.

On most days, SkyWest now offers two flights per day at Sioux Gateway -- one each to and from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport and Denver International Airport.

If the DOT accepts the city's request, the schedule would be reduced to just one round trip per day. That destination has not yet been determined, but Collett said Thursday the city would have input into the decision.

In his letter to the DOT, Collett said the city reached out to Daniel Belmont, Skywest director of market development, "to see if there was any way to keep SkyWest flying to our community."

"It has an excellent track record and has grown our ridership since taking over the (EAS) contract," Collett said of SkyWest. "Mr. Belmont indicated that reducing weekly roundtrips from 12 to 7 per week would help make the service more viable through the current pilot challenge.

"This request, however, cannot be made by SkyWest but must come from the community. Our community fully endorses the reduced schedule to maintain SkyWest service and connectivity to the United code."

By accepting reduced service on a short-basis in return for future stability with a reliable carrier, the city hopes to avoid less favorable alternatives, Collett told the Journal.

The entire airline industry is struggling with pilot shortages, with major carriers cutting service even at airports with large hubs, he said. With 29 small airports all in need of an EAS replacement for SkyWest, Sioux City officials fear they could have ended up with another airline that flies much smaller aircraft than the 50-seat regional jets SkyWest operates at Sioux Gateway.

"I think there was a risk that it would be less than preferred services," Collett said.

SkyWest started at Sioux Gateway in October 2020 with its Denver service, and added flights to Chicago in April 2021 under the EAS contract.

In the first year, SkyWest received a subsidy of $2,045 per flight, or nearly $1.47 million. This year, the subsidy dropped to $880,418, and in the final year, it's scheduled to fall to $533,437, according to documents posted on regulations.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0