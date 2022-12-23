 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sioux City Journal is partnering with Fleet Farm who is sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

City announces free downtown ramp parking during the holidays

  • 0
Parking rate increase (copy)

A vehicle exits the Discovery Parking Ramp in downtown Sioux City in August. 

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Four city ramps -- Discovery, Heritage, MLK and Rivers Landing -- will be free to use for the Christmas holiday until Tuesday at 5 a.m.

Visitors will have the same opportunity for the New Year's holiday from 5 p.m. Dec. 30 until 5 a.m. Jan. 3.

In addition, Discovery Ramp will be free to use through Jan. 3 at 5 a.m.

The downtown Sioux City parking ramp Locations are:

Discovery Parking Ramp, 419 Jones St.

Heritage Parking Ramp, 312 Jackson St.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Ground Transportation Center, Fifth and Nebraska streets

Rivers Landing Parking Ramp, 419 Douglas St.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.
$1 for 13 weeks
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

City Government & Features Reporter

Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.

Related to this story

Sioux City Council makes parking rate increase official

Sioux City Council makes parking rate increase official

Currently, metered parking is $.60 per 30 minutes, $.75 per hour for the one, two and four-hour meters and $.50 for per hour for the 10-hour meters. Those fees will increase on Saturday to $.80, $1 and $.75. parking rates go into effect Saturday. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

'We're waiting': Migrants throng US-Mexico border in asylum limbo, facing cold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News