City announces free downtown ramp parking during the holidays

SIOUX CITY -- Four city ramps -- Discovery, Heritage, MLK and Rivers Landing -- will be free to use for the Christmas holiday until Tuesday at 5 a.m.
Visitors will have the same opportunity for the New Year's holiday from 5 p.m. Dec. 30 until 5 a.m. Jan. 3.
In addition, Discovery Ramp will be free to use through Jan. 3 at 5 a.m.
The downtown Sioux City parking ramp Locations are:
Discovery Parking Ramp, 419 Jones St.
Heritage Parking Ramp, 312 Jackson St.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Ground Transportation Center, Fifth and Nebraska streets
Rivers Landing Parking Ramp, 419 Douglas St.