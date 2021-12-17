City announces free downtown ramp parking during the holidays

SIOUX CITY -- Four city ramps -- Discovery, Heritage, MLK and Rivers Landing -- will be free to use for the Christmas holiday from 5 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. on Dec. 27.
Visitors will have the same opportunity for the New Year's holiday from 5 p.m. Dec. 30 until 5 a.m. Jan. 3.
In addition, Discovery Ramp will be free between Dec. 24 and Jan. 3 (5 a.m.).
The downtown Sioux City parking ramp Locations are:
- Discovery Parking Ramp, 419 Jones St.
- Heritage Parking Ramp, 312 Jackson St.
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Ground Transportation Center, Fifth and Nebraska streets
- Rivers Landing Parking Ramp, 419 Douglas St.