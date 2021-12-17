City announces free downtown ramp parking during the holidays

SIOUX CITY -- Four city ramps -- Discovery, Heritage, MLK and Rivers Landing -- will be free to use for the Christmas holiday from 5 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. on Dec. 27.

Visitors will have the same opportunity for the New Year's holiday from 5 p.m. Dec. 30 until 5 a.m. Jan. 3.

In addition, Discovery Ramp will be free between Dec. 24 and Jan. 3 (5 a.m.).

The downtown Sioux City parking ramp Locations are:

Discovery Parking Ramp, 419 Jones St.

Heritage Parking Ramp, 312 Jackson St.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Ground Transportation Center, Fifth and Nebraska streets

Rivers Landing Parking Ramp, 419 Douglas St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0