City announces free downtown ramp parking during the holidays

Rivers Landing

Rivers Landing parking ramp is shown at 419 Douglas St. 

 Dolly Butz

SIOUX CITY -- Four city ramps -- Discovery, Heritage, MLK and Rivers Landing -- will be free to use for the Christmas holiday from 5 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. on Dec. 27.

Visitors will have the same opportunity for the New Year's holiday from 5 p.m. Dec. 30 until 5 a.m. Jan. 3. 

In addition, Discovery Ramp will be free between Dec. 24 and Jan. 3 (5 a.m.).

The downtown Sioux City parking ramp Locations are:

  • Discovery Parking Ramp, 419 Jones St.
  • Heritage Parking Ramp, 312 Jackson St.
  • Martin Luther King, Jr. Ground Transportation Center, Fifth and Nebraska streets
  • Rivers Landing Parking Ramp, 419 Douglas St.
