Heritage Parking Ramp (copy)
The Heritage Parking Ramp at Third and Jones streets in Sioux City is shown in this 2017 file photo. Motorists can park in this ramp and three others in Sioux City for free during the holidays.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- Motorists won't pay to park in Sioux City's downtown parking ramps during the holidays.

Free parking begins Friday at 5 p.m. in Discovery, Heritage, MLK and Rivers Landing ramps and runs through 5 p.m. Dec. 26. The promotion resumes for the New Year's holiday, Dec. 28 through Jan. 2.

In addition, Discovery Ramp parking will be free Dec. 25 and 28.

Downtown Sioux City parking ramp locations:

• Discovery Parking Ramp, 419 Jones St.

• Heritage Parking Ramp, 312 Jackson St.

• Martin Luther King, Jr. Ground Transportation Center, Fifth and Nebraska streets

• Rivers Landing Parking Ramp, 419 Douglas St.

Additional information can be found at sioux-city.org/parking. Directed questions to Monette Harbeck at 279-6381.

