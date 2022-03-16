City announces Hamilton Boulevard lane closure

SIOUX CITY -- The southbound lanes of Hamilton Boulevard at 19th Street have closed so that city crews can repair a water main.
The closure is expected to end on Saturday, according to a statement from the Sioux City Engineering Division.
Motorists are asked to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.