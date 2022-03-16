 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City announces Hamilton Boulevard lane closure

Road closed sign
Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal file

SIOUX CITY -- The southbound lanes of Hamilton Boulevard at 19th Street have closed so that city crews can repair a water main. 

The closure is expected to end on Saturday, according to a statement from the Sioux City Engineering Division.

Motorists are asked to reduce speed, drive cautiously and obey all traffic control signs during the closure. 

