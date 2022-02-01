 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City announces skywalk closure

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City announced in a statement that a portion of the downtown skywalk system will close Wednesday.

The closure, which involves the section of skywalk system between Ho-Chunk, Inc. and the Heritage Parking Ramp, will last until Feb. 16. MTC Mechanical, LLC. will be upgrading the mechanical systems, ductwork, ceiling system and lighting.

Use the skywalk map, which can be found online at https://bit.ly/3g3Fj3D, for alternative routes.

Skywalk Map
