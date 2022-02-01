City announces skywalk closure

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City announced in a statement that a portion of the downtown skywalk system will close Wednesday.
The closure, which involves the section of skywalk system between Ho-Chunk, Inc. and the Heritage Parking Ramp, will last until Feb. 16. MTC Mechanical, LLC. will be upgrading the mechanical systems, ductwork, ceiling system and lighting.
Use the skywalk map, which can be found online at https://bit.ly/3g3Fj3D, for alternative routes.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Dolly Butz
City Government & Features Reporter
Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.