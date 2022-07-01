City asks Indian Hills residents to conserve water amid broken valve

SIOUX CITY -- The City of Sioux City is asking residents in the Indian Hills area not to water their lawns, after a water valve broke.

The city said in a statement that the broken valve is located at 39th Street and Cheyenne Boulevard.

Properties in the area of 29th to 46th streets between Hamilton Boulevard are currently experiencing a decrease in water pressure. A few streets outside of that area may also be affected, according to the statement.

"The City of Sioux City is requesting water conservation efforts by residents in this area, specifically no lawn irrigation until further notice, while crews work to fix the broken valve," the statement said.

