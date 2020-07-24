City buildings to require face coverings starting July 29

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Visitors and staff in city buildings will be required to wear face coverings while inside beginning July 29.

The requirement, announced in a Friday press release, was made in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Facial coverings are thought to impede the spread of the novel coronavirus when in public spaces.

The face-covering requirement will remain in place until further notice.

The city also addressed the possibility of a citywide mask mandate in its statement Friday, after a series of queries from residents on the subject. The city's legal department is citing a June 23 letter from the Iowa Attorney General's Office affirming that mask requirements are the prerogative of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Because Reynolds has a public health proclamation in effect, a local official can't implement requirements that conflict with the state rules, the governor said.

The city does, however, have the legal authority to require face coverings in its own properties; businesses likewise have the right to require face coverings inside their premises, and some major retailers like Walmart and Sam's Club have announced that shoppers will be asked to wear masks.