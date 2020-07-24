City buildings to require face coverings starting July 29

SIOUX CITY -- Visitors and staff in city buildings will be required to wear face coverings while inside beginning July 29.
The requirement, announced in a Friday press release, was made in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Facial coverings are thought to impede the spread of the novel coronavirus when in public spaces.
The face-covering requirement will remain in place until further notice.
The city also addressed the possibility of a citywide mask mandate in its statement Friday, after a series of queries from residents on the subject. The city's legal department is citing a June 23 letter from the Iowa Attorney General's Office affirming that mask requirements are the prerogative of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
Because Reynolds has a public health proclamation in effect, a local official can't implement requirements that conflict with the state rules, the governor said.
The city does, however, have the legal authority to require face coverings in its own properties; businesses likewise have the right to require face coverings inside their premises, and some major retailers like Walmart and Sam's Club have announced that shoppers will be asked to wear masks.
Reynolds has resisted calls to issue a statewide mask mandate, even as governors in neighboring Minnesota and Illinois have begun requiring them.
The mask issue has come up in other Iowa communities.
On July 14, after Muscatine's mayor issued a mask order, Reynolds said local officials need the governor's approval for such rules. The Mayor of Iowa City this week issued his own mask mandate in defiance of the governor's position, though his authority to do so remains unclear.
Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said earlier this week that, while he believes a mandate could help slow the spread of the virus, he would defer to the governor's authority.
"It is a non-starter, because the governor has already said you cannot," Scott said this week.
