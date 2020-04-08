You are the owner of this article.
City closing portion of Cook Drive for repairs
Cook Drive closure
Provided

SIOUX CITY -- Cook Drive between Hamilton Boulevard and Solway Street will be closed for pavement repairs.

The street was to be closed Wednesday afternoon until April 17.

Access to the shopping center on the northeast corner of Hamilton Boulevard and Cook Drive will be maintained.

