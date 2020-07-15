City completes repairs at Flight 232 Memorial, days ahead of 31st anniversary of crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- The city Parks and Recreation Department has completed repair work at the Flight 232 Memorial along the riverfront in Chris Larsen Park, according to a city press release.

Repairs were completed a few days ahead of the 31st anniversary of the plane crash.

The memorial, which pays tribute to those who survived and responded to the United Airlines crash on July 19, 1989, was found in poor condition early this month. An underground sprinkler system was leaking and there was slime on the pathway leading to the memorial, and a hole in the ground surrounded by barricades and weeds.

Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore said that city staff had realized the sidewalk was settling this spring. The site had been underwater last year due to flooding.

City crews repaired and replaced the sidewalk and commemorative boulders at the memorial; and the memorial's statue was never in need of repair.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.