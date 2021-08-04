City considers removing 3 Hamilton Blvd. traffic signals

SIOUX CITY -- Three traffic signals on Hamilton Boulevard soon will go through a 90-day evaluation period to determine if they will be removed.

The locations include the Hamilton Boulevard intersections at West Third, West Eighth and West 22nd streets.

In conjunction with SIMPCO's Hamilton Boulevard Corridor Traffic Study, the city's engineering division will begin the study on Aug. 11.

During the first 30 days, signals will be placed in flash mode and stop signs will be placed on side-street approaches. After 30 days, the signals will be turned off completely for 60 days.

Prior to the study, the following changes will be made at the intersections:

-- Temporary barricades will be used at West Third Street to close the median break. Access to West Third Street will be signed Right Turn Only. No Left Turn signs will be added, and stop signs will be added on West Third Street.

-- Pavement markings at West Eighth Street will be revised to provide an exclusive right turn lane and a shared through/left turn lane. Stop signs will be placed on West Eighth Street.

-- Stop signs will be added at West 22nd Street.