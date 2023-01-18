City crews filled more than 29,000 potholes in Sioux City last year

SIOUX CITY — Last week, Patrick Simons said a city crew was busy filling potholes on Hamilton Boulevard and also “catching” as many potholes as possible on other main collector streets, such as Outer Drive and Floyd Boulevard

In 2022, Simons, the city’s paved streets labor supervisor, said 29,600 potholes were filled in Sioux City.

Unfortunately, there’s nothing that can be done to prevent potholes from springing up like weeds around the city. Potholes just come along with the Midwestern climate, according to Simons.

City workers repair potholes A Sioux City road repair crew fills potholes on Court Street in Sioux City on Friday.

“We try to crack seal and replace breakdowns. We try to do preventative maintenance as much as we can. But, inevitably, they’re going to show up just because of the climate that we live in,” he said.

According to Simons, potholes are caused by the expansion and contraction of the road surface and subsurface, which occurs due to moisture and the changing of the seasons.

“It’s the freeze-thaw cycles and aging infrastructure, the failing of the actual road surface itself — that’s what creates the pothole,” he said. “You’ll get a little crack or a little pinhole or something. Water can infiltrate the road surface and, then, it’ll freeze because of the climate that we live in.”

Pothole at Eighth and Court street A warning cone is propped on the edge of a large pothole on Eighth Street near Court Street in Sioux City on Friday.

Although the city receives the majority of its pothole complaints during the spring and winter months, Simons said potholes can occur at any time of the year.

“Any time you have a small hole and the water just continues to water hammer that spot, it will grow, as well,” he said.

The fastest way to report potholes is via the city’s website, sioux-city.org. When a pothole complaint is made, Simons said he receives an email. He said he then puts the location of that pothole on a priority list.

Simons said there isn’t a specific road or area of the city where a greater number of complaints are focused. As complaints come in, he said crews respond.

“We try and maintain the snow priority streets No. 1 and No. 2, first, just because those are primarily the clearest for snow and runoff that we have this time of year,” he said. “If we can get into the residential areas, then, we’ll work on there, as well. We’re not out actively tying to just find little, tiny spots that we could throw asphalt, because it’s not going to stay this time of year.”

City workers repair potholes A Sioux City road repair crew fills potholes on Court Street in Sioux City on Friday.

Simons said his crews try to dust out as much loose debris as they can, before filling the potholes.

“Obviously, it’s frozen, so we’re trying to pick out as much of the stuff as we can. And, then, we’ll try and replace it with some hot mix asphalt, if the weather allows,” he said. “Like today, it’s a little bit slimy and a little moist. We are using hot mix. It’s not ideal, it’s just trying to maintain that drivability of the road for the citizens.”

Simons encourages motorists to go around the block if they see the flashing lights of city trucks and crews working.

“If you can give them a little space, they’ll be in and out of there a lot faster,” he said.